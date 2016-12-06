Harpeth High School Basketball Hosts East

On Tuesday after the Thanksgiving break Harpeth got back to work hosting the East Eagles, one of the best teams in Middle TN. Both the Ladys’ and Mens’ Teams went far in the State last year and showed why as they came into Harpeth playing some of the best Basketball we have seen to date in this young season.

In the Ladys’ game the Lady Indians put up as much of a fight as they could but to not avail. They were just no match for these girls.

In the Mens’ Game it was much the same story as the men found themselves down by 20 at the half. The played better in the 2nd half but still lost by 30.

To start the night off Coach Mitchell asked for a moment of silence for the Former Dickson County coach, Kevin Tuck who passed Monday Morning. They did the same at the Middle School game Monday Night as well.

Next week the Indians will get in to their District Schedule hosting Sycamore on Tuesday the 6th and Greenbrier Friday the 9th. Come out and support your Indians!

Photographs by Bill Clark

