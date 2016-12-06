@ THE LIBRARY

by Betty White

CALENDAR

Friday, December 2nd @ 4:00 – American Girl Book Club!

Saturday, December 3rd from 10:00-12:00 – Santa at the library!

Tuesday, December 6th @ 10:30 – Coffee & Chat and Knit-Us-Together

Thursday, December 8th @ 10:30 – Story Time with Mrs. Velvet! Join us for stories, songs and a craft!

Monday, December 12th @ 6:45 – Becca Stevens will be speaking about her books and her work with Thistle Farms and Thistle Stop Cafe! The venue for this program is the Kingston Springs United Methodist Church next door to the library!

NEW TITLES

Cross the Line , by James Patterson. Shots ring out in the early morning hours in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. When the smoke clears, a prominent police official lies dead, leaving the city’s police force scrambling for answers. Under pressure from the mayor, Alex Cross steps into the leadership vacuum to investigate the case. But before Cross can make any headway, a brutal crime wave sweeps across the region. The deadly scenes share only one common thread, the victims are all criminals. And the only thing more dangerous than a murderer without a conscience, is a killer who thinks he has justice on his side. As Cross pursues an adversary who has appointed himself judge, jury, and the executioner, he must take the law back into his own hands before the city he’s sworn to protect descends into utter chaos….

The Princess Diarist , by Carrie Fisher. When Carrie Fisher recently discovered the journals she kept during the filming of the first Star Wars movie, she was astonished to see what they had preserved, plaintive love poems, unbridled musings with youthful naivete, and a vulnerability that she barely recognized. Today, her fame as an author, actress, and pop-culture icon is indisputable, but in 1977, Carrie Fisher was just a (sort-of) regular teenager. With these excerpts from her handwritten notebooks, The Princess Diarist is Fisher’s intimate and revealing recollection of what happened on one of the most famous film sets of all time, and what developed behind the scenes. And today, as she reprises her most iconic role for the latest Star Wars trilogy, Fisher also ponders the joys and insanity of celebrity, and the absurdity of a life spawned by Hollywood royalty, only to be surpassed by her own outer-space royalty. Laugh-out-loud hilarious and endlessly quotable….

Victoria , by Daisy Goodwin. In 1837, less than a month after her eighteenth birthday, Alexandrina Victoria, sheltered, small in stature, and female, became Queen of Great Britain and Ireland. Many thought it was preposterous, Alexandrina, “Drina” to her family, had always been tightly controlled by her mother and her household, and was surely too unprepossessing to hold the throne. Yet from the moment William IV died, the young Queen startled everyone, abandoning her hated first name in favor of Victoria, insisting for the first time in her life, on sleeping in a room apart from her mother, resolute about meeting with her ministers alone. One of those ministers, Lord Melbourne, became Victoria’s private secretary. Perhaps might have become more than that. Except everyone argued she was destined to marry her cousin, Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha. But Victoria had met Albert as a child and found him stiff and critical, surely the last man she would want for a husband. Drawing on Victoria’s diaries Daisy Goodwin brings the young queen even more richly to life in this magnificent novel….

When All the Girls Have Gone , by Jayne Ann Krentz. When Charlotte Sawyer is unable to contact her step-sister, Jocelyn, to tell her that one of her closest friends was found dead, she discovers that Jocelyn has vanished. Beautiful, brilliant, and reckless, Jocelyn has gone off the grid before, but never like this. In a desperate effort to find her, Charlotte joins forces with Max Cutler, a struggling PI who recently moved to Seattle after his previous career as a criminal profiler went down in flames, literally. Burned out, divorced and almost broke, Max needs the job. After surviving a near fatal attack, Charlotte and Max turn to Jocelyn’s closest friends, women in a Seattle-based online investment club, for answers. But what they find is chilling. When her uneasy alliance with Max turns into a full-blown affair, Charlotte has no choice but to trust him with her life. For the shadows of Jocelyn’s past are threatening to consume her, and anyone else who gets in their way….

Library Hours : Monday/Tuesday/Thursday 10:00-8:00

615-952-4752 Wednesday/Friday/Saturday 10:00-4:30

kingstonspringslibrary.org