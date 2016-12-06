Warming the Hands from the Heart Pegram Christmas in the Park on Saturday, December 10th from 5-8pm.

- Home
There will be FREE chili, goodies, hot cocoa, coffee for everyone as we sit by the fire and sing Christmas carols. Santa and Mrs. Claus will come visit for greetings and photos.
They are expected to bring a few of their helpers this year. Please help us as we ‘Warm the Hands from the Heart’ by collecting gloves for the homeless during the holiday season.
…
There will be a drop box at Pegram and Kingston Elementary schools as well as Heritage Bank in Kingston Springs or Community Bank & Trust in Pegram.